“I think it’s kind of funny to us because we haven’t done anything in so long,” says bassist/vocalist Brycen Gunn, when he hears Black Moor has won Best Metal Band for the fourth year running.

The band hasn’t seen much of each other during the COVID-19 pandemic, “I’m hoping we can be in the same room by the end of the year", a sentiment both relatable and achievable. But, there’s something about Black Moor’s brand of metal ”the illegitimate love child of Iron Maiden and Megadeth,” as Gunn describes it, that keeps people coming back, no matter what.

“There’s a lot of people that Black Moor means a lot to and I think that’s why we keep winning this, even though we never mention it, or the other guys probably barely even know it’s been happening,”

Gunn says, adding he was a fan of the band in his high school days before joining its latest lineup. “I used to call it a heavy metal institution," Gunn adds, explaining how Black Moor's stature has reached ever higher since its early 2000s inception. "It’s just part of the east coast heavy music history and culture," he explains.

"If you get involved in that world in the Maritimes, you become aware of Black Moor, as one of the bigger names to have done it in the area.”