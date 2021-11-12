Best of Halifax

EastCoast Kicks
60 Queen Street, Dartmouth
Biscuit General Store
2050 Gottingen Street
Trev Clothing
60 Queen Street, Dartmouth
While East Coast Kicks is primarily, as the name implies, a shoe store, owner John Connors says he also has “six or seven local brands of clothes” in the award-winning store. This includes local brands like bronze winner tREv Clothing, as well as some of the well-known bigger names like Supreme and Nike, and pre-owned brand name clothing. Connors says the pandemic meant a transition to online shopping, but it also meant growing a wider social media following, which was good for expanding the customer base. “We’re getting people from New Brunswick, Cape Breton and PEI every day.” The business owner says he wants to continue to make Halifax proud and is “honoured” to have won, thanking his customers for giving him the BOH votes. “They’ve pushed me through this whole COVID thing,” Connors says. “This is just the added bonus, that people really do appreciate what I do for them.”
