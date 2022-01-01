Best of Halifax

Best Manicure / Pedicure

GOLD WINNER

Spirit Spa
5540 Kaye Street
website

SILVER WINNER

The Ten Spot
5165 South Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

Pride Beauty Lounge
281 Sackville Drive
website

The first thing you’ll notice about Spirit Spa, according to manager Samantha Bellefontaine, is that “everyone is really passionate about what they do.” When you arrive at Spirit’s Hydrostone location for a manicure or pedicure, whether it’s a 60-minute polish or an added paraffin treatment, it’s the kind of place you can imagine shutting your eyes and just… floating away. It’s been that way for 20 years. This marks Spirit Spa’s two-decade anniversary, and it’s far from its first Best of Halifax honour—but it’s the first time the Hydrostone location has nabbed the honour. “We’re happy to hear that we’re still making a mark in Halifax,” Bellefontaine tells The Coast.

