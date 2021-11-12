Best of Halifax

Best Manicure / Pedicure

GOLD WINNER

Spirit Spa
5150 Salter Street, unit 200
SILVER WINNER

The Ten Spot Halifax
5165 South Street
BRONZE WINNER

Honey Bee Beauty Bar
2594 Agricola Street
