Best of Halifax

Best Makeup Artist

GOLD WINNER

Selena Marchand, Selena Marchand Makeup Artistry
website

SILVER WINNER

Elle Munster, Daydreamers Beauty Studio
6132 Quinpool Road, suite 201
website

BRONZE WINNER

Vicky Mina, Vicky Mina Makeup
website

Selena Marchand lives for the moments of transformation. A makeup artist for 16 years and counting, Marchand prides herself on bringing a boost of confidence to the people who sit in her chair. “When my client looks in the mirror and is almost brought to tears and just feels like their confidence has skyrocketed… that’s just the best feeling,” she says. Business has been good for Marchand, too. For years, she’d offered her beauty services on the side, but since quitting her job in 2020 to pursue makeup artistry full-time, she hasn’t looked back. “And now it’s booming.”

Previous: Best Jewellery Store
Next: Best Manicure / Pedicure
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Overstory Media Group. 2022
Powered By Foundation