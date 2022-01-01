GOLD WINNER

Selena Marchand lives for the moments of transformation. A makeup artist for 16 years and counting, Marchand prides herself on bringing a boost of confidence to the people who sit in her chair. “When my client looks in the mirror and is almost brought to tears and just feels like their confidence has skyrocketed… that’s just the best feeling,” she says. Business has been good for Marchand, too. For years, she’d offered her beauty services on the side, but since quitting her job in 2020 to pursue makeup artistry full-time, she hasn’t looked back. “And now it’s booming.”