Best Local Character
Woody the Talking Christmas Tree
Mic Mac Mall, 21 Micmac Boulevard
Gus the Tortoise
Museum of Natural History, 1747 Summer Street
Black rocks at Peggys Cove
72 Peggys Point Road, Peggys Cove
website

Woody the Talking Christmas Tree resurfaced last year to the delight and horror of many Haligonians and Dartmouthians who recall this chatty mall-bound conifer from their youth. Woody can be elusive, but The Coast managed to get a pre-season quote from the 15-metre holiday behemoth via treemail: “Wow! Thank you so much to The Coast and everyone in Halifax who voted for me as Best Local Character! This is a TREEmendous honour, especially after being away for so many years. I'm so happy you didn't FIRget about me, and I can't wait to see you again at Mic Mac Mall soon!”

