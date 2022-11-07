Best of Halifax

Best Lobster Roll
Best Lobster Roll

GOLD WINNER

The Canteen
22 Portland Street
SILVER WINNER

Evan's Fresh Seafoods
Alderney Landing, 2 Ochterloney Street
BRONZE WINNER

Tom's Lobster Shack
110 Peggys Point Road
This year’s gold winner for Best Lobster Roll isn’t technically a lobster roll—it’s a crobster roll. An invention by five-time Best Chef winner Renée Lavallée, the crobster roll combines Nova Scotia lobster and snow crab from Victoria Co-Op in Neils Harbour, enhanced with housemade truffle aioli, grainy mustard, dill and lemon zest, packed into a house-made bun that’s slathered in butter. “It’s just super simple, but you're able to taste the beautiful sweetness of the snow crab and lobster,” Lavallée says. Is your tummy rumbling yet?

