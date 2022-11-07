GOLD WINNERThe Canteen
22 Portland Street
website
SILVER WINNEREvan's Fresh Seafoods
Alderney Landing, 2 Ochterloney Street
website
BRONZE WINNERTom's Lobster Shack
110 Peggys Point Road
website
This year’s gold winner for Best Lobster Roll isn’t technically a lobster roll—it’s a crobster roll. An invention by five-time Best Chef winner Renée Lavallée, the crobster roll combines Nova Scotia lobster and snow crab from Victoria Co-Op in Neils Harbour, enhanced with housemade truffle aioli, grainy mustard, dill and lemon zest, packed into a house-made bun that’s slathered in butter. “It’s just super simple, but you're able to taste the beautiful sweetness of the snow crab and lobster,” Lavallée says. Is your tummy rumbling yet?