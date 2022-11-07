Best of Halifax

Best Late-night Food

Best Late-night Food
Willy's Instagram
Willy’s Fresh Cut Fries & Burgers, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Late-night Food

GOLD WINNER

Willy's Fresh Cut Fries & Burgers
5239 Blowers Street
website

SILVER WINNER

Freeman’s Little New York
1726 Grafton Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

Mezza Lebanese Kitchen
1558 Barrington Street
website

Willy’s Fresh Cut is a staple in Halifax, and it’s Pizza Corner royalty. There’s just something about late-night poutine that hits different. Fifteen years ago, Willy’s owner Geoffrey Williams was one of the first to develop a cure for those late-night cravings. “I just wasn’t really keen on working in an office,” he told The Coast, “and I really thought late-night food would be a good idea because there wasn’t really anything when I started.” This year, a Best of Halifax award means even more to Williams after coming out of the pandemic. “It means a lot. Through the pandemic, we survived and the only way we were able to do that was because we have a lot of customers that come back and people in Halifax who support us. So it’s really huge.”

