GOLD WINNERWilly's Fresh Cut Fries & Burgers
5239 Blowers Street
SILVER WINNERFreeman’s Little New York
1726 Grafton Street
BRONZE WINNERMezza Lebanese Kitchen
1558 Barrington Street
Willy’s Fresh Cut is a staple in Halifax, and it’s Pizza Corner royalty. There’s just something about late-night poutine that hits different. Fifteen years ago, Willy’s owner Geoffrey Williams was one of the first to develop a cure for those late-night cravings. “I just wasn’t really keen on working in an office,” he told The Coast, “and I really thought late-night food would be a good idea because there wasn’t really anything when I started.” This year, a Best of Halifax award means even more to Williams after coming out of the pandemic. “It means a lot. Through the pandemic, we survived and the only way we were able to do that was because we have a lot of customers that come back and people in Halifax who support us. So it’s really huge.”