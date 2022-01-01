Best of Halifax

Best Lake

GOLD WINNER

Long Lake
10 Dunbrack Street
website

SILVER WINNER

Lake Banook
228 Prince Albert Road
website

BRONZE WINNER

Dollar Lake
5265 Old Guysborough Road
website

In 1981, then-premier John Buchanan decided to protect Long Lake when it was no longer going to be used as Halifax’s water supply. It’s no surprise that Long Lake won BOH—it has every advantage of being protected and cared for by the provincial government. It’s the perfect place for a long walk with a loved one, with two legs or four. Or for a quick dip. Or for a picnic. For a city with thousands of lakes, Long Lake stands out.

Previous Winners

