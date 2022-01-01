GOLD WINNERLong Lake
10 Dunbrack Street
website
SILVER WINNERLake Banook
228 Prince Albert Road
website
BRONZE WINNERDollar Lake
5265 Old Guysborough Road
website
In 1981, then-premier John Buchanan decided to protect Long Lake when it was no longer going to be used as Halifax’s water supply. It’s no surprise that Long Lake won BOH—it has every advantage of being protected and cared for by the provincial government. It’s the perfect place for a long walk with a loved one, with two legs or four. Or for a quick dip. Or for a picnic. For a city with thousands of lakes, Long Lake stands out.