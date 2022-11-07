GOLD WINNERKaroake Night, Oasis
5661 Spring Garden Road
SILVER WINNERI Don’t Karaoke, Gus’ Pub & Grill
2605 Agricola Street
BRONZE WINNERLaurie The Guy
Multiple venues
There is a place, nearly hidden in plain sight
That is a subterranean delight
It feels like the basement for all of Spring Garden Road
A snaking chamber where melodies are crowed
Friends are minted, made and cast
From the first verse to the chorus last
Every Thursday night from after eight ’til late
Oasis is where a good night turns great.