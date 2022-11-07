Best of Halifax

Best Karaoke

Best Karaoke
Lenny Mullins
Oasis, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Karaoke

GOLD WINNER

Karoake Night, Oasis
5661 Spring Garden Road
website

SILVER WINNER

I Don’t Karaoke, Gus’ Pub & Grill
2605 Agricola Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

Laurie The Guy
Multiple venues
website

There is a place, nearly hidden in plain sight
That is a subterranean delight
It feels like the basement for all of Spring Garden Road
A snaking chamber where melodies are crowed
Friends are minted, made and cast
From the first verse to the chorus last
Every Thursday night from after eight ’til late
Oasis is where a good night turns great.

