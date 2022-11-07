Submitted The Mellotones, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Jazz Artist / Band

GOLD WINNER

Cover band The Mellotones has, over 20-plus years on the scene, become the type of certified party-starter we all long to be. The band focuses on funk, R&B and jazz—and Halifax says its eight members hit within the margins of their genre so well that they’ll take home the gold in Best Jazz Artist. With a repertoire that delivers jazzy takes on top 40 hits mixed with bonafide standards, it seems the proof is in the band’s ever-evolving setlist.