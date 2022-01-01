Best of Halifax

Best Italian Restaurant

Ristorante a Mano
1477 Lower Water Street
The Bicycle Thief
Bishop's Landing, 1475 Lower Water Street
Rinaldo's Italian American Specialities
2186 Windsor Street
Ristorante a Mano has placed in Best of Halifax’s top three since 2011, and this latest award for Best Italian Restaurant is its sixth gold win! Holly Davy, the marketing and operations manager with the Bertossi Group, told The Coast how exciting being in the gold position is. “On behalf of the team at Ristorante a Mano, we could not be more thrilled to have won Best Italian Restaurant! We are incredibly grateful to our supportive guests, community and of course our amazing staff, who are truly deserving of this award. Ristorante a Mano represents the very best of handmade, Italian comfort food, and we are excited to continue to share our love of high quality, fresh ingredients with each and every dish.” So, if you’re in the mood for authentic Italian, a Mano has a table with your name on it.

Previous Winners

