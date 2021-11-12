Best of Halifax

Best International Grocer

GOLD WINNER

Pete's Fine Foods
1515 Dresden Row
SILVER WINNER

Tian Phat Asian Grocery
209 Bedford Highway
BRONZE WINNER

Indian Groceries
2585 Robie Street
