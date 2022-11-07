The Coast Halifax Noise, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Instagram Account

GOLD WINNER

SILVER WINNER

BRONZE WINNER

Kate Ross has one hell of an Instagram following: 174,000 users and counting—and that’s just on her main @halifaxnoise platform, not including spin-offs @halifaxnoiseathome (41.5K followers), @halifaxnoisefood (43K followers), @halifaxnoisejobs (25.3K followers) and @halifaxnoisesports (13.9K followers). Voted Best Instagram Account for the fifth time (@halifaxnoise won every year from 2016-2019 until COVID-19 hit, and then Alicia McCarvell took the mantle in 2021), Ross’ brainchild has become nearly impossible not to follow in 2022. From sales to memes to store closures, there’s a little bit of everything. “I’ve been doing this every day for five years,” Ross told us in 2019. “I’ve learned what my people are into.”