GOLD WINNER

@AliciaMccarvell

website

SILVER WINNER

@HalifaxNoise

website

BRONZE WINNER

@DalMemes

website

“I think the cool part about comedy online is that it’s allowed people to create within a safe space of their home,” says Best Instagram Account and Best Comedian gold winner Alicia Mccarvell, explaining her not-so-atypical-in-2021 introduction to professional laugh-getting. Mccarvell, who makes viral TikToks with titles like “if my vagina was a car, what type of car would it be?” (alongside sincere, celebrated content about mental health and self love), aims to make people “laugh after a hard day,” and is a local manifestation of the wave of women comics who exploded on social media during the pandemic.

Mccarvell is already proving her talent will last beyond what’s trending: She recently made her acting debut as a supporting role in the Jonathan Torrens’s new Bell Fibe series Vollies, which follows the misadventures and non-happenings of a group of rural volunteer firefighters.

“I’m very lucky that yes, my platform on TikTok is 3.3 million and on Instagram’s over 400,000. But it’s not the numbers,” she adds. It’s about the laughs and “the people and the fact that I get to walk the streets of Halifax and have people stop me and tell me that I’ve helped them see their body in a different light.”