GOLD WINNER
@AliciaMccarvell
website
SILVER WINNER
@HalifaxNoise
website
BRONZE WINNER
@DalMemes
website
Mccarvell is already proving her talent will last beyond what’s trending: She recently made her acting debut as a supporting role in the Jonathan Torrens’s new Bell Fibe series Vollies, which follows the misadventures and non-happenings of a group of rural volunteer firefighters.
“I’m very lucky that yes, my platform on TikTok is 3.3 million and on Instagram’s over 400,000. But it’s not the numbers,” she adds. It’s about the laughs and “the people and the fact that I get to walk the streets of Halifax and have people stop me and tell me that I’ve helped them see their body in a different light.”