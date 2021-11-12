Best of Halifax

Best Indie Gift Shop

GOLD WINNER

The Black Market Boutique
1545 Grafton Street
SILVER WINNER

The Trainyard
137 Portland Street
BRONZE WINNER

The Independent Mercantile Co
2091 Gottingen Street
