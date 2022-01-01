Best of Halifax

Best Indian Restaurant

GOLD WINNER

Naan n Curry
6386 Quinpool Road
website

SILVER WINNER

Rasa: Flavours of India
City Centre Atlantic, 1542 Birmingham Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

Dhaba Casual Fine Dining
8 Oland Crescent
website

Quinpool’s Naan n Curry is fairly new to the Halifax food scene, having opened its doors right before the pandemic in 2019. However, it rose to a BOH gold for Best Indian Restaurant in just a few short years, and deservedly so. With an authentic menu that also offers some Indian-inspired westernized options, there’s something for everyone. Not only is its menu full of devour-worthy dishes, but it also offers halal, vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free options. Inclusivity at its finest! So head on down to Naan n Curry and try some freshly baked naan bread or some chicken tikka masala.

