Historic Properties, 1891 Upper Water Street5668 Cornwallis Street1489 South Park Street

Caramel Moochiato? Cowamel Apple? Cookie Moonster? Epic. Besides the legend behind Cows’ puns deserving all the awards, this go-to spot is a perfect post-dinner stop while strolling the waterfront. With an overwhelming amount of flavour options, there’s something for everyone at this Canadian ice cream joint. Since its beginnings on PEI’s Cavendish Boardwalk, Cows has expanded across Canada and even has a location in China. If you’re not an ice cream type of person or are trying to resist the temptation of dairy (I’m looking at my fellow lactose-intolerant peeps) you can shop its punny merchandise at the seasonal Historic Properties kiosk. Whether people love Cows more for its dessert or its puns is still up for debate, but it’s got ice cream, t-shirts and humour, so what more of an excuse do you need to head down there and check it out?