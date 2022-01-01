Best of Halifax

Best Hotel Restaurant

GOLD WINNER

Chop Steakhouse & Bar
Nova Centre, 1680 Grafton Street, at The Sutton Place Hotel
SILVER WINNER

Drift
Queen's Marque, 1709 Lower Water Street, suite 102, at Muir Hotel
BRONZE WINNER

Gio
1725 Market Street at The Prince George Hotel
Nestled below The Sutton Place Hotel is Chop Steakhouse & Bar, a classy lounge-like restaurant serving up some of the best-cut steaks in the city. The establishment’s Best Hotel Restaurant gold win can be attributed to executive chef Stephen Clark, the mind behind Chop’s menu. With 15 years under its belt and 16 locations across the country, it’s grown communities in Halifax and beyond—communities that have even inspired the Chop experience. “Our menus are inspired by the communities in which we make them,” its website reads. Whether you’re craving an evening steak or afternoon cocktail, the Chop Steakhouse & Bar is sure to deliver.

