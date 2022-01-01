Best of Halifax

Best Home Decor Store

GOLD WINNER

The Posh Pearl
171 Main Street
SILVER WINNER

The Independent Mercantile Co.
2091 Gottingen Street
BRONZE WINNER

Thornbloom
1459 South Park Street
The moment you walk in the double doors at The Posh Pearl, Ryan Baker wants to surprise you. “It's not the generic stuff that you find at three or four other stores,” the store manager tells The Coast of his rugs, tables, throw pillows and vases. “Come in one day, and the next, you’ll see brand new items all over again.” What started as a “very little vacant space” in a Dartmouth strip mall has since expanded to a second location in Lower Sackville. At the same time, The Posh Pearl has become a Halifax favourite—this year marks its second in a row taking home gold in the Best of Halifax. Ask Baker, and he’s just as surprised as the walk-in visitors he loves to delight. “It’s kind of surreal.”

