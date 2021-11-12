Best of Halifax

Best Home Decor Store

GOLD WINNER

The Posh Pearl
171 Main Street
SILVER WINNER

The Independent Mercantile Co
2091 Gottingen Street
BRONZE WINNER

Thornbloom
1459 South Park Street
Posh Pearl Home Decor in Dartmouth has worked very hard to be “the best little store around” stocked full with all the interior decor, rugs and runners, lighting and furniture you could need to decorate any sort of home. Store manager Ryan Baker is surprised and thrilled the shop took home the gold in Best Home Decor Store. Baker wants to send a big thank you to the warm Dartmouth community that welcomed Posh Pearl three years ago. “That’s so amazing. We really owe it to all those who’ve given us this amazing support.”
