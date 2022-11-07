Classified Instagram account Classified, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Hip Hop Artist / Band

GOLD WINNER

SILVER WINNER

BRONZE WINNER

The King of Enfield retains the throne he’s had an iron grip over since 2016 with yet another gold win (aside from the 2019 upset that saw his frequent collaborator Quake Matthews win, Classified—née Luke Boyd—has long had a stronghold on this category). 2022 is shaping up to be a busy year for Class, between the release of his album Retrospected (Acoustic) and its accompanying Canadian tour—but the rapper still makes time for the city that’s always put him on, remaining a local scene incubator and supporter, even as the rest of the world takes note of his rhymes.