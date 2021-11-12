Best of Halifax

Best Hairstylist

GOLD WINNER

Andrew Quinn Chapman, AQC Salon
5954 Spring Garden Road
website

SILVER WINNER

Karly Hodder, Tidal Hair Lounge
3136 Isleville Street, unit 201
website

BRONZE WINNER

Iesha Parsons, Satin Salon
19 Alma Crescent, unit 201
website

Previous: Best Hair Salon
Next: Best Home Decor Store

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation