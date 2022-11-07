Submitted Tidal Hair Lounge, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Hair Salon

Lindsay Algee has always had a love for hair fashion. “I was probably five years old with rollers in my hair,” she jokes. Since 2016, the co-owner, along with Cara MacInnis, of Tidal Hair Lounge has brought that passion to Halifax’s Hydrostone neighbourhood—and together, the two have become favourites across the HRM. This year’s Best of Halifax recognition marks Tidal’s third gold award in a row—and business has been steady. “It means a lot,” Algee tells The Coast. “All we want to do is make people feel good.”