Best of Halifax

Best Hair Salon

GOLD WINNER

Tidal Hair Lounge
3136 Isleville Street
SILVER WINNER

AQC Salon
5954 Spring Garden Road
BRONZE WINNER

Virtue Hair Salon
44 Marketplace Drive
Over the past 20 months of pandemic-related closures and adjustments for the salon and personal industry, Tidal Hair Lounge’s owners say they’ve found a silver lining. “We’re really loving the chance to have one on one time with our clients,” Lindsay Algee, co-owner of the Isleville Street salon says. She owns and operates Tidal with Cara MacInnis. The boutique hair salon won gold in The Best of Halifax’s hair salon category. Because of COVID the shop is only working with existing clients and appointments are scheduled to limit the number of people in the salon. Algee says they’ve been feeling the love from the community through these changes, and says the salon’s excellent clients and passionate staff deserve credit for the gold win. “Our team is really the greatest,” Algee says.
