GOLD WINNER

Tidal Hair Lounge

3136 Isleville Street

website

SILVER WINNER

AQC Salon

5954 Spring Garden Road

website

BRONZE WINNER

Virtue Hair Salon

44 Marketplace Drive

website

Over the past 20 months of pandemic-related closures and adjustments for the salon and personal industry, Tidal Hair Lounge’s owners say they’ve found a silver lining. “We’re really loving the chance to have one on one time with our clients,” Lindsay Algee, co-owner of the Isleville Street salon says. She owns and operates Tidal with Cara MacInnis. The boutique hair salon won gold in The Best of Halifax’s hair salon category. Because of COVID the shop is only working with existing clients and appointments are scheduled to limit the number of people in the salon. Algee says they’ve been feeling the love from the community through these changes, and says the salon’s excellent clients and passionate staff deserve credit for the gold win. “Our team is really the greatest,” Algee says.