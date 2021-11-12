GOLD WINNER

Evolve Fitness

3667 Strawberry Hill Street, unit 220

website

SILVER WINNER

RStudios

2470 Maynard Street

website

BRONZE WINNER

SpinCo

1453 Birmingham Street

website

It’s the seventh year in a row winning gold in BOH for Evolve Fitness. But co-owner Matt Benvie says “I don’t really believe in being the best gym because I think all gyms that help people are amazing.” Along with his twin brother Mitch (who has won Best Trainer), however, Benvie has grown Evolve from its opening in 2009, starting with just four clients, into what it is today. “We care deeply about our clients and our community and putting the clients first and doing the right thing for the person rather than making business decisions,” says Matt. “We’re pretty fortunate we’ve got great personal relationships with our clients and have clients that have become great friends. It’s more community than business.” COVID forced Evolve to create a full-time fitness program, which was “not necessarily fun, it was challenging,” says Matt. But it also “strengthened relationships with a lot of clients too, because we kind of needed each other through COVID.” Matt says of his company’s growth that “it’s not some overnight success, it’s 12 years of hard work, ups and downs,” but in the end “I’ve enjoyed the journey.”