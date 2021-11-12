Best of Halifax

Best Greek Restaurant

GOLD WINNER

ela! Greek Taverna Restaurant
215 Chain Lake Drive
SILVER WINNER

Mezza, Barrington
1558 Barrington Street
BRONZE WINNER

Blue Olive Greek Taverna
6208 Quinpool Road
