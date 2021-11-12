Best of Halifax

Best Gallery

GOLD WINNER

Art Gallery of Nova Scotia
1723 Hollis Street
SILVER WINNER

The Discovery Centre
1215 Lower Water Street
BRONZE WINNER

Argyle Fine Art
1559 Barrington Street
