GOLD WINNER

SILVER WINNER

BRONZE WINNER

Food truck often found on Spring Garden Road at Grafton Street5239 Blowers Street62 Ochterloney Street

Kyle Conrad and his partner Kathleen jumped at the opportunity to purchase the Bud the Spud truck when it went up for sale in 2021, and they’ve been running it together since. But despite their two-person staff and a restaurant on wheels, they were able to rise to the top of Best of Halifax this year. Conrad tells The Coast it wasn’t the easiest thing to do. “You’re kind of the underdog, right? It’s not a permanent establishment. So it’s kind of where we are, and whether or not people follow us or know our schedule.” However, winning an award that’s bestowed by customers is the definition of success for Conrad. “It means everything because that’s kind of what makes us a successful small business. This year we were nominated for Best Burger, which I thought was crazy. And especially in competition with all the bigger restaurants. To win Best Fries is insane.” If you’d like to taste some Bud the Spud fries for yourself, follow its Instagram for all the updates!