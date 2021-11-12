GOLD WINNER
Bud The Spud
Spring Garden Road & Grafton Street
website
SILVER WINNER
Willy's Fresh Cut
5239 Blowers Street
website
BRONZE WINNER
Stubborn Goat Gastropub
1579 Grafton Street
website
After seven years being responsible for carrying the torch of running the Bud The Spud food truck, Jody LeBlanc sold the business in August 2021. “People expected a certain quality of fries and a certain food truck experience when they visited Bud,” LeBlanc says. “It’s kind of like I was the caretaker of that. So I tried to treat the experience the same as if it was 1985, not 2021.” The food truck closed early for the season in August but will reopen, this time under new ownership, next year. LeBlanc describes new owners Kathleen and Kyle as a “younger couple” in their 30s who will be working alongside each other in the kitchen, just like original owners Bud and Nancy True did in the ’70s. The quality of the fries, however, will not change. LeBlanc tells The Coast the secret is a combination of “quality potatoes cut fresh in the truck, fresh oil, paying attention and cooked for each customer.”