GOLD WINNER

Bud The Spud

Spring Garden Road & Grafton Street

website

SILVER WINNER

Willy's Fresh Cut

5239 Blowers Street

website

BRONZE WINNER

Stubborn Goat Gastropub

1579 Grafton Street

website

After seven years being responsible for carrying the torch of running the Bud The Spud food truck, Jody LeBlanc sold the business in August 2021. “People expected a certain quality of fries and a certain food truck experience when they visited Bud,” LeBlanc says. “It’s kind of like I was the caretaker of that. So I tried to treat the experience the same as if it was 1985, not 2021.” The food truck closed early for the season in August but will reopen, this time under new ownership, next year. LeBlanc describes new owners Kathleen and Kyle as a “younger couple” in their 30s who will be working alongside each other in the kitchen, just like original owners Bud and Nancy True did in the ’70s. The quality of the fries, however, will not change. LeBlanc tells The Coast the secret is a combination of “quality potatoes cut fresh in the truck, fresh oil, paying attention and cooked for each customer.”