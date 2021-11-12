GOLD WINNER
Rose Cousins
SILVER WINNER
Willie Stratton
BRONZE WINNER
Hillsburn
“I’m obviously really proud of the record and there’s definitely been some dark moments where it’s kind of like: How do you honour a project without the normal tools? Without being able to stand on a stage, or behind the merch table and actually interact with the people who support you most?” Cousins told The Coast when we chatted with her on Instagram Live back in June. “But really, people have really shown me a lot of support, whether it’s buying merch or sending me notes of encouragement.” Now, she can count her latest Best of Halifax win in that list of bolsterings.