My Mother's Bloomers, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Flower Shop

Some days, My Mother’s Bloomers owner Neville MacKay feels like a fiddlehead; other times, he fancies himself a dandelion—“because I just want to sit and blow in the wind,” he says, speaking by phone with The Coast. For 30 years, MacKay has been a fixture in Halifax’s floral scene—and in our readers’ Best of Halifax winners. He’s prepared bouquets for everyone from Elton John to Cher to Paul McCartney, but the local recognition still touches him. “It's very humbling to think that people think of us to that degree, that they would take the time to vote for us,” MacKay says. “That's a beautiful thing.” To wander into My Mother’s Bloomers at the corner of Creighton and Falkland is to find yourself surrounded by blooming bouquets, verdant vases and irradiant flowers, ferns and fronds of every variety under the sun. Some of MacKay’s customers, who first teetered in as toddlers trailing behind their parents, have come back for weddings and graduations. “It's a real treat that we get to share the love [and] the beauty of flowers as much as we do,” he says. “It’s really heartwarming.”