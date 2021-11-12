Best of Halifax

Best Flower Shop

GOLD WINNER

My Mothers Bloomers
2086 Creighton Street
website

SILVER WINNER

Audrey's Little Shop of Plants
102 Portland Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

The Flower Shop
1705 Barrington Street
website

Previous: Best Fitness Instructor
Next: Best Gym

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation