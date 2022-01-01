GOLD WINNERMic Mac Bar & Grill
219 Waverley Road
website
SILVER WINNEREvan's Fresh Seafoods
Alderney Landing, 2 Ochterloney Street
website
BRONZE WINNERBlack Sheep Restaurant
1496 Lower Water Street
website
The secret fish cake recipe at Mic Mac has been coveted for years, and although there’s no indication the recipe could be made public in the near future, it's won this award for the fifth time. Halifax just can’t get enough! The recipe was concocted years ago by owner Terry Legoffic’s late wife Marilyn. While the story behind the fish cake recipe does come with some sadness, Mic Mac has told The Coast in previous years that staff make sure they work extra hard to ensure every fish cake served is perfect in honour of Marilyn. So next time you find yourself at Mic Mac Bar & Grill, order some fishcakes and raise a glass to Marilyn!