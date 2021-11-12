Best of Halifax

Best Fish Cakes

GOLD WINNER

Mic Mac Bar & Grill
219 Waverley Road
website

SILVER WINNER

Black Sheep
1496 Lower Water Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

Evan's Fresh Seafood
2 Ochterloney Street
website

