GOLD WINNERThe Bicycle Thief
Bishop's Landing, 1475 Lower Water Street
SILVER WINNERBar Kismet
2722 Agricola Street
BRONZE WINNERdaMaurizio Fine Dining
Brewery Market, 1496 Lower Water Street
This was a stellar Best Of year for The Bicycle Thief, which also won gold for Best Restaurant and silver for Best Wine List. What’s on the menu at Halifax’s Best Fine Dining Restaurant? A rotating selection with seasonal features of local veggies and fresh-caught seafood. “We just released our fall and winter menu that focuses on the best of fresh local Nova Scotia seafood and seasonal vegetables. We’ve got a variety of really exciting dishes and some new things as well, including a beautiful octopus salad, handmade pastas, and some incredible mains highlighting local products from the valley to Cape Breton and everywhere in between,” says Holly Davy, the marketing and operations manager at the Bicycle Thief.