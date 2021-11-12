Best of Halifax

Best Fine Dining

GOLD WINNER

Bar Kismet
2722 Agricola Street
website

SILVER WINNER

Da Maurizo
1496 Lower Water Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

Bicycle Thief
1475 Lower Water Street
website

Bar Kismet, the intimate north end restaurant with exceptional and creative seafood dishes, has won gold for Best Fine Dining. Bar Kismet’s co-owner, Jenner Cormier, says all credit for the fine dining win goes to the Kismet team. “It’s all because of the staff, the credit belongs to them,” he says. For restaurants like Bar Kismet, the pandemic has presented a “nightmare” at times. “It seems like every week, every month, there are a new set of challenges,” Cormier says. “But I think the best part has been seeing the staff smile, and seeing some of our guests come back in through our doors was pretty heartwarming after being closed for so long.”
Previous: Best Diner
Next: Best Fish & Chips

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation