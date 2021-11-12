GOLD WINNER
Bar Kismet
2722 Agricola Street
website
SILVER WINNER
Da Maurizo
1496 Lower Water Street
website
BRONZE WINNER
Bicycle Thief
1475 Lower Water Street
website
Bar Kismet, the intimate north end restaurant with exceptional and creative seafood dishes, has won gold for Best Fine Dining. Bar Kismet’s co-owner, Jenner Cormier, says all credit for the fine dining win goes to the Kismet team. “It’s all because of the staff, the credit belongs to them,” he says. For restaurants like Bar Kismet, the pandemic has presented a “nightmare” at times. “It seems like every week, every month, there are a new set of challenges,” Cormier says. “But I think the best part has been seeing the staff smile, and seeing some of our guests come back in through our doors was pretty heartwarming after being closed for so long.”