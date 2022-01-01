Best of Halifax

Best Filmmaker

GOLD WINNER

Ben Proudfoot
website

SILVER WINNER

Tyler Simmonds
website

BRONZE WINNER

Taylor Olson
website

This is proving to be a good year for Ben Proudfoot. In 2022 the Halifax-born, LA-based documentary filmmaker has netted both an Oscar and a gold Best of Halifax Readers’ Choice Award. The former prize was for his short doc The Queen of Basketball, which reveled in and recapped the life story of Lusia “Lucy” Harris Stewart, the only woman to ever be drafted into the NBA. (This wasn’t Proudfoot’s first brush with the Academy: His 2021 short doc A Concerto is a Conversation was nominated in the best short documentary category.) The latter win, if we may, is a shout-out from his home city and a green light to keep going. “So, a lot of people see short documentaries as sort of a stepping stone to making feature documentaries,” Proudfoot told The Coast in 2021. “As much as feature documentaries are beautiful and important, it’s hard to beat distributing your film on the internet, and being able to capture people's attention and get your story across in 13 minutes.”

Previous: Best Film / TV Actor
Next: Best Gallery

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Overstory Media Group. 2022
Powered By Foundation