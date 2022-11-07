The Coast Elliot Page, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Film / TV Actor

He is, really, the best of us—so it’s no wonder that year after year, Halifax tries to remind Page how his humble roots still have his back by awarding him a Best of Halifax Readers’ Choice Award. While it’s often been the Best Halifamous Person category where they’ve netted top marks, Page isn’t just a celebrity in our eyes, but an artist. From playing a trans character on the Netflix smash The Umbrella Academy to being a lamplight for 2SLGBTQ+ youth during these turbulent times, he’s acing the role of hometown hero while netting gold for Best Film/TV Actor.