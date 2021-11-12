Best of Halifax

Best Farmers' Market Stall

GOLD WINNER

Noggins Corner
1031 Marginal Road
SILVER WINNER

Bliss Bowls
2 Ochterloney Street
BRONZE WINNER

Roma's Cheese (Ciro)
Seaport Farmer's Market, Pier 22 Pavillion
