Best of Halifax

Best Esthetician

Best Esthetician
Submitted
Julien Grey, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Esthetician

GOLD WINNER

Julien Grey, Pride Beauty Lounge
281 Sackville Drive
website

SILVER WINNER

Andrea Bowness, The Ten Spot
5165 South Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

Natalie MacDonald, Blair Beauty Bar
6427 Quinpool Road
website

Julien Grey is on a mission to turn the beauty industry inside out. An openly trans esthetician, Grey has built a reputation within Halifax’s queer community for providing a safe place where trans and non-binary folks can receive services “that make them feel more at home in their body.” Grey says they’ve heard “all the horror stories” of clients being turned away from haircuts or brow waxes at other spas—or estheticians who have braved beauty schools only to face transphobia within the industry. “People shouldn't be denied services for the body parts they have, especially if it's irrelevant to the situation,” Grey, who uses they/them pronouns, tells The Coast. To earn Best of Halifax honours from The Coast’s readers had Gray feeling “a little shook.” “I'm just a little guy, right? The people on that list [with me] are very, very talented people with lots of people that love them… So that means a lot to me.”

Tags

Previous: Best Dog Groomer
Next: Best Fashion Designer

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Overstory Media Group. 2022
Powered By Foundation