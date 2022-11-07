Submitted Neon Dreams, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Electronic Artist / Band

GOLD WINNER

SILVER WINNER

BRONZE WINNER

It’s the kind of origin story that will one day make a great movie (and, given the band’s success, a movie only feels inevitable). After starting a band as students at Sackville High, Neon Dreams would go on to hit the studio with the likes of Waka Flocka Flame, gain a fervent fan base in countries as far-flung as South Africa and earn a Juno along the way. Snagging the gold in this category every year since 2015, the duo show no signs of slowing down its ascent to the stratosphere—but at least Coast readers can say we knew ‘em when.