Best of Halifax 2021 Best Electronic Artist/Band Neon Dreams
Best of Halifax 2021 Best Electronic Artist/Band Neon Dreams

GOLD WINNER

Neon Dreams
SILVER WINNER

Rich Aucoin
BRONZE WINNER

KittyBass
Adrian Morris and Frank Kadillac—the duo behind the name Neon Dreams— are proving that when it comes to being on the come-up, there will always be a higher plane to ascend. Case in point? While the rest of us have been spending the last year working on sourdough starters, these two (who, lest we forget, got their start in band class at Sackville High School before hitting the studio with the likes of Waka Flocka Flame) have been topping the charts in South Africa, snagging a spot on Canada’s largest Spotify playlist and winning their first-ever Juno for Breakthrough Artist of the Year. At least Coast readers can always brag that we knew the boys back when: Neon Dreams has been nabbing gold in the Best of Halifax Readers’ Choice Awards since 2015.

