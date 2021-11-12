Best of Halifax

Best Drag Performer

GOLD WINNER

Elle Noir
website

SILVER WINNER

Zara Matrix
website

BRONZE WINNER

Haus of Rivers
website

Previous: Best Dancer
Next: Best Film / TV Actor

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation