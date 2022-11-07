GOLD WINNERTony's Famous Donairs & Pizza
2390 Robie Street
website
SILVER WINNERRandy’s Pizza & Donair
2380 Agricola Street
website
BRONZE WINNERAlexandra's Pizza
1735 Grafton Street
website
HALL OF FAME0King of Donair, Halifax
06422 Quinpool Road
0website
0Inducted in 2016
Leo Salloum, the manager at Tony’s Donair, is a part of a 40-year family business—it’s safe to say he knows a thing or two about crafting a gold donair. Along with years of experience, Tony’s has built a community of customers who just can’t get enough of its juicy meat and grilled-to-perfection pita. Almost every food establishment in the city has its own spin on a donair or a donair-inspired dish, but Tony’s remains the go-to spot for locals and tourists. There’s just something about going back to the basics and enjoying an original donair. If you’re in the mood for a donair, whether it's at 3pm or 3am, Tony’s has you covered.