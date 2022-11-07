Best of Halifax

Best Donair

Best Donair
Ian Selig
Tony's Famous Donairs & Pizza, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Donair

GOLD WINNER

Tony's Famous Donairs & Pizza
2390 Robie Street
website

SILVER WINNER

Randy’s Pizza & Donair
2380 Agricola Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

Alexandra's Pizza
1735 Grafton Street
website

HALL OF FAME

0King of Donair, Halifax
06422 Quinpool Road
0website
0Inducted in 2016

​​Leo Salloum, the manager at Tony’s Donair, is a part of a 40-year family business—it’s safe to say he knows a thing or two about crafting a gold donair. Along with years of experience, Tony’s has built a community of customers who just can’t get enough of its juicy meat and grilled-to-perfection pita. Almost every food establishment in the city has its own spin on a donair or a donair-inspired dish, but Tony’s remains the go-to spot for locals and tourists. There’s just something about going back to the basics and enjoying an original donair. If you’re in the mood for a donair, whether it's at 3pm or 3am, Tony’s has you covered.

Tags

Previous: Best Diner
Next: Best Fine Dining

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Overstory Media Group. 2022
Powered By Foundation