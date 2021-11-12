Best of Halifax

Best Donair

GOLD WINNER

Tony's Donair
2390 Robie Street
website

SILVER WINNER

Randy's Pizza, Agricola
2380 Agricola Street
website

BRONZE WINNER

Johnny K's
5246 Blowers Street
website

Previous: Best Fish & Chips
Next: Best Farmers' Market Stall

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Member Associations

© Coast Publishing Ltd. 2021
Powered By Foundation