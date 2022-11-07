Best of Halifax

Best Dog Groomer

Jollytails, Best of Halifax 2022 gold winner of Best Dog Groomer

GOLD WINNER

Jollytails
6390 Lady Hammond Road
SILVER WINNER

Dapper Dogs
1658 Bedford Highway
BRONZE WINNER

Prim & Pupper
2310 Gottingen Street
The biggest thing that makes Jollytails grooming appointments different, according to senior manager Bronwyn Brent, is they’re “not in a rush.” Every groomer at the Lady Hammond Road pet store and grooming centre focuses on one dog at a time “to ensure that the pet has a positive grooming experience.” From starting on Intercolonial Street to expanding to Lady Hammond Road and Dartmouth’s Joseph Zatsman Drive, Jollytails has become a Halifax favourite among pet owners in search of a new ’do for their pups. (This year marks its second straight Best of Halifax gold honours.) And business, Brent adds, has been good: “We usually are booking out about six weeks in advance. And we were just able to hire a new groomer as well.”

