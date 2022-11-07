GOLD WINNERJollytails
6390 Lady Hammond Road
website
SILVER WINNERDapper Dogs
1658 Bedford Highway
website
BRONZE WINNERPrim & Pupper
2310 Gottingen Street
website
The biggest thing that makes Jollytails grooming appointments different, according to senior manager Bronwyn Brent, is they’re “not in a rush.” Every groomer at the Lady Hammond Road pet store and grooming centre focuses on one dog at a time “to ensure that the pet has a positive grooming experience.” From starting on Intercolonial Street to expanding to Lady Hammond Road and Dartmouth’s Joseph Zatsman Drive, Jollytails has become a Halifax favourite among pet owners in search of a new ’do for their pups. (This year marks its second straight Best of Halifax gold honours.) And business, Brent adds, has been good: “We usually are booking out about six weeks in advance. And we were just able to hire a new groomer as well.”