The road to gold for DJ KittyBass (AKA Katie Thomas) has been long—and paved in dubstep. To hear her tell it, after recording arts college and a stint in Toronto, “I got my first bar gig in Halifax at the Argyle—well, it’s The Pint now, but it used to be The Argyle. I played on the patio for like two hours and it was incredible. So much fun. I never looked back.” That was 2014, and now she’s the first woman to win gold Best DJ recognition in over a decade.

Thomas says the playlist she builds for a show can take anywhere from a few hours to a month to complete. The process starts with a nearly obsessive categorizing of genre and subgenre, building out from those classifications and their vibes. The ideal KittyBass set often sports some hip hop and dubstep to create a deep danceability. “I would say myself, [my style is] definitely a bit open format: I try not to do too many really niche things, because I am a lover of all music. When I first started DJing, I would play at house parties and stuff. So I learned how to play pop music and dance music first,” she adds. These days, of course, she’s swapped house parties for festival slots—and standing dates around town like the bi-monthly queer astrology dance party she hosts at The Foggy Goggle.

“I don't know where or what I'd be doing if I didn't have the amazing support that I have. And the amazing followers and family, friends, everybody who just voted. Yeah, I wouldn't be gold if nobody voted,” Thomas adds. “So I just appreciate everyone voting for me.”