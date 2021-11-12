GOLD WINNER

DJ Skeeter-B

website

SILVER WINNER

DJ IV

website

BRONZE WINNER

DJ Okay TK

website

He spins wax at Kai Brady’s Fancy Dive Bar and The Pint, splicing smooth R&B with dance-floor-heating hip hop. Delivering the tunes that can keep up with Pabst-fuelled frosh and seasoned barflies alike is no easy task, but Halifax believes Skeeter-B is the one for the job—who else can you depend on to weave an EDM beat into some of Eve’s best bars? Dethroning the long-winning DJ IV, who was one win away from Hall of Fame status, makes Skeeter-B’s win even more spicy.