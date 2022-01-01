GOLD WINNERArdmore Tea Room
6499 Quinpool Road
website
SILVER WINNERPleasant Street Diner
205 Pleasant Street
website
BRONZE WINNERArmview Restaurant & Lounge
7156 Chebucto Road
website
This multiple-gold-winning institution has been serving affordable breakfast classics to the masses for 70 years, 64 of them from its Quinpool location that the street simply wouldn’t be the same without. Do you even live in Halifax if you haven’t nursed a hangover at the Ardmore Tea Room? On any given Saturday or Sunday morning you’re sure to find a lineup outside of people eager to wash away the previous night’s debauchery with bottomless coffee and greasy bacon. “It makes me very proud and happy,” owner Mike Cormier says of the city’s enduring love for the diner. He says the appeal comes down to lightning-quick service, friendly staff and a good bang for your buck. Long live the Ardmore.